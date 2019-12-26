Drought continues but showers are on the way

Very little improvement this week in regards to the ongoing drought in Texas. The last several days saw dry and warm conditions thanks to a ridge of high pressure that continued to remain over the central United States and the Concho Valley.

Extreme drought conditions remain present around the Del Rio area and just east of Mason county. We did see an improvement along the Texas coastline thanks to a cold front that moved through late last week.

We continue to see slow improvement across the Concho Valley, especially in our western counties. Portions of Crockett, Reagan, Sterling, and Coke county are now officially out of the drought. However, every county in the Concho Valley continues to experience abnormal to moderate drought conditions. Severe drought conditions stretch from Tom Green county eastward into McCulloch county.

The Concho Valley is awaiting the arrival of a Pacific low which will push a cold front through the area beginning Friday night. Showers are expected with most areas receiving less than a half inch of rain. It may not be much, but it will help our dry landscapes.