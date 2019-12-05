Drought conditions persist in the Concho Valley after a lack of rainfall over the last several days

The first week of December is here and with it comes dry and hot weather. November was good to most of the Concho Valley with a total of 1.16 inches of rain. Above average by 0.02 inches for the month of November.

However, for the city of San Angelo, December typically produces less rain with an average of 0.85 inches for the entire month.

Extreme drought conditions continue around the Del Rio area along with a new extreme area located east of Mason County.

Thanks to the rain over the Thanksgiving holiday week the Concho Valley has seen a decrease in severe drought conditions, primarily in northern counties. Coke County, including the city of Robert Lee, has decreased from moderate to abnormal drought conditions. Parts of Sterling, Runnels and Coleman county have downgraded to moderate drought conditions.

Severe drought conditions continue to build in south Crockett and east Mason counties.

The next several days will see near average temperatures with a few days climbing into the 70s. Dry conditions will persist with a slight chance for isolated showers returning by next week.