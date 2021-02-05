Downtown Strong Celebrates Valentine’s Day

Courtesy of: Monica Ramos

San Angelo, Texas- The sun is shining, birds are singing, and flowers are in bloom… San Angelo, love is in the air! Downtown Strong is celebrating this Valentine’s Day with art, live music, delicious food, and shopping for all.

Have an entourage larger than a young couple in love? Not to worry, this Valentine’s Day Downtown Strong offers fun and entertainment for the entire family. Skip the typical dinner & a movie date and join your community Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 5pm-8pm.

Festivities will include:

Featured Venue: RAW1899; Live Music offers by the talented Kevin Brown and Elaine Myer where you will be serenaded by their exceptional jazz performances.

Register with Storming Designs (www.stormingdesigns.com) for “Pizza and Paint Cats in Love” at the classic Stango’s Coffee Shop. Let the pepperoni and pizza sauce guide your brushes to create a masterpiece for you or someone you love

Live music by Justin Cartwright, unique home decor pieces, complimentary snacks and beverages, and a surprise giveaway at 9 p.m. will be held at Casa Décor on Concho Avenue. Also, don’t miss out on the Girl Scout Cookie Sale!!

Cut a rug with the fresh opening of Ranch Road Boots where an evening of “Boots, Brews, Bourbon, and Tunes” is promised, as well as 10% off purchases, and a raffle to win a pair of boots and an art piece designed by Val Hague.”Not just for teachers”, The Teacher Store offers unique toys, games, and thoughtful gifts. In addition, to honor Downtown Strong, the Teacher Store will provide discounted prices



Did someone say, “FREE mini cupcakes”? Stroll into Carter’s Sugar Shop for something sweet!

Tell your honey “I love you a latte”while sipping on a cup of Joe at The Grind Brew & Cafe where there will be live music, photo ops., and a special Valentine’s Day treat with every purchase!

Believe it or not San Angelo, that’s not where the fun ends! Joins us for a game of Lucky Token of Love during Downtown Strong! -Gifts by Casa Décor, Carter’s Sugar Shop, Ranch Road Boots, The Teacher Store, and Stango’s Coffee shop- Here’s how to play along:Each business will have a bag of tokens at their register (Each color token will hold a different value). Player with highest total value after visiting each store will win a prize!!!



Visit each Downtown Strong participating business and draw one token from each store (*1 token allowed per guest at each destination)

Turn in tokens at Stango’s Coffee Shop,221 S Chadbourne St, before 8:30 pm on February 11, 2021 Winner will be announced on Downtown San Angelo’s Facebook page: @downtownsanangelo on Friday February 12th

Treat your sweetheart or the whole family to an unforgettable experience and come see what an exceptional touch Downtown San Angelo will add to this special day. For more updates and location information about this event and more, check out the Downtown San Angelo website and follow us on Facebook @Downtown San Angelo and @San Angelo Downtown Strong.

We hope to see all friends and family this February 11, so pay our beautiful Downtown San Angelo a visit and remember to bring your sweet darlin’ along for the evening! Remember, together we are Downtown Strong. For questions, please contact Downtown San Angelo, Inc. at 325-655-2345 or via email info@dtsa.org