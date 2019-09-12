Desperate for rain. Drought conditions continue to increase in Texas and the Concho Valley.

Current droughts monitor for the state of Texas. Week of September 4 – 11, 2019.

SAN ANGELO, TX – Texas is thirsty, and many areas are in desperate need of rain as the fall season approaches.

There was some good news for portions of South Texas this past week. Tropical Storm Fernand impacted northeast Mexico on September 4 and this brought some cooling precipitation to parts of the Lone Star State.

While most of the rain was delivered to Mexico, the outer rain-bands of Fernand brought some much-needed rainfall to portions South Texas. Rainfall totals of 1.2 in (30.48 mm) or more were reported in several locations across the southern parts of the state, peaking at 3.7 in (93.98 mm) in Port Isabel.

Prior to Tropical Storm Fernand, parts of South Texas, near the city of Laredo, were under an extreme drought. Conditions have since improved slightly, but the region continues to be primarily under a severe drought.

Extreme conditions continue to expand across Texas. Areas north of Austin are now in an extreme drought. Unfortunately, these extreme drought conditions have now entered into the Concho Valley.

Current drought conditions in the Concho Valley. Week of September 4 – 11, 2019.

Drought conditions continue to deteriorate throughout the Concho Valley as temperatures remain above average and dry weather lingers. The county of Runnels is now experiencing extreme drought conditions for the majority of the area.

Severe drought conditions have spread southward into the counties of Tom Green, Schleicher, Menard, McCulloch, and Concho.

Almost all areas of the Concho Valley are under some form of a drought excluding extreme west portions of Crockett county.

Portions of the Concho Valley received some rain showers over this past week as a trough of low pressure moved eastward into our area. However, most of these showers were isolated and brief, doing very little to quench the dry soils.

While more isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday and possibly next week, this will do very little to relieve the drought conditions in the Concho Valley. Once drought conditions set in, it is very difficult to bounce back.