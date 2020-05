GILMER, Texas (KETK) - As the number of positive coronavirus cases rises, so does the number of survivors. KETK News, sat one on one with seven East Texans who battled COVID-19 and won. Among those, Roy Anderson.

At 58-years-old, Anderson considers it a sign from God that he is still alive. He was one of the first patients at UT Health in Tyler to be treated for COVID-19, spending nearly six weeks in the hospital fighting every minute.