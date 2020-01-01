CVHP News: Special 20s themed edition for January 1, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News.

This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on at KLST and KSAN and the stories you can find on our website, conchovalleyhomepage.com. Plus, some other top stories and things you need to know before starting your day.

Download our FREE app:

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

More Stories for you

• OUR WATER: a look ahead at 2020

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo took many bold steps in 2019, and is preparing to kick off the 2020’s with numerous…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Wednesday, January 1st

Good morning and Happy New Year Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Concho Valley…

• Out-the-door Forecast for Wednesday, January 1st

Temperatures to start your New Year’s Day will be in the lower 40s with cloudy skies. We will slowly warm up into the…

• A look at the top Concho Valley news stories of 2019

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As we count down the hours to the end of the decade, we’re taking a look at the top stories making…