Current updates and information on the Dish negotiations.

Courtesy of Gary Weitman (Nexstar EVP/Chief Communications Officer)

Irving, Texas- Thanks for your continued support and patience as we continue our negotiations with Dish. I want to update you on several things:

Earlier this afternoon we issued the attached press release regarding the negotiations; please take a moment to read it—there are several key points you may wish to reiterate in your email and phone responses to Dish subscribers.

Our tracking information is indicating that our crawls and website communication have generated more than 100K calls into the Dish CSR phone line.

I have asked the tech department to assist with setting up an automated phone tree at HQ in Irving and to help those stations that have this capability put it in place as needed. If your station can set up a phone tree directing Dish callers to the Dish CSR, please feel free to put it in place. Please use the scripted language in the playbook if you cannot put an automated system in place.

As a reminder, please direct any media calls you get to my email address.

Immediate next steps moving forward:

TV spots —please begin airing your :10 (or :15) and :30 TV spots tonight in prime-time. Please plan to air each spot at least once an hour. You should continue running these spots every hour, 24/7 until further notice. And thank you again for jumping through the necessary hoops to get these spots on the air during a holiday weekend.

—please begin airing your :10 (or :15) and :30 TV spots tonight in prime-time. Please plan to air spot at least once an hour. And thank you again for jumping through the necessary hoops to get these spots on the air during a holiday weekend. Tomorrow we will begin a specially targeted email campaign for markets with NFL games scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 5/6. These emails will be centrally generated; there is nothing you need to do.

We will be ramping up social media over the next 48 hours, as well.

As you know, the contract with Dish expires on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 7 pm ET. Dana and her team will continue talking to Dish as we move toward that deadline.

Thanks again for your help; as always, please email me with any questions.

Gary Weitman EVP/Chief Communications Officer Nexstar Media Group, Inc. 545 E. John Carpenter Freeway, Ste. 700 Irving, TX 75062 312/222-3394 gweitman@nexstar.tv

NASDAQ: NXST