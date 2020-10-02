COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on September 30, there have been 58 released cases/contacts of cases (33 cases and 25 contacts of cases). There are 80 pending tests between Shannon Medical Center and San Angelo Community Medical Center.

Below are updated graphics from the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department.







