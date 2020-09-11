COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on September 9, there have been 57 released cases/contacts of cases (31 cases and 26 contacts of cases). There are 75 pending tests between Shannon Medical Center and San Angelo Community Medical Center.

