Congressman Pfluger issues statement on Biden Inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) attended the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. Congressman Pfluger released a statement following President Biden’s swearing-in:

“The peaceful transfer of power is a central tenet of our Constitution that has kept our country together for over 240 years. Thank you to President Trump and Vice President Pence for their years of service to our nation, and congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. I am praying for their administration to work for the good of our country.

“The United States is the greatest country the world has ever known, and conservative values are the bedrock of our republic. I pledge to work on behalf of the people of the 11th District of Texas in the coming years to protect our Constitution, our freedoms, and the security of this great Nation.

“May God continue to bless America.”