Concho Valley remains dry over the Thanksgiving holiday week

Drought monitor for the state of Texas Nov. 20 – 27, 2019

Central parts of Texas continue to remain thirsty for some water. These conditions have likely improved over the past couple of days thanks to scattered rain showers not only for the state of Texas, but also for portions of the Concho Valley.

Extreme drought conditions continue for areas southeast of Del Rio.

Drought monitor for the Concho Valley Nov. 20 – 27, 2019

Within the Concho Valley severe drought conditions continue primarily for our northern and central counties with isolated spots in Mason and Crockett county. Comparing the drought to last week there is very little improvement for any location. Coke county has improved slightly to the south of Robert Lee with drought conditions lowering from severe to moderate.

Over the past 48 hours we have seen some scattered showers falling across the Concho Valley which will provide some slight relief to the dry landscape. Most areas picked up less than a half inch of rain with some isolated area in our northeast counties picking up just over an inch of rain.

Friday night and into Saturday morning will likely be our last chance to pick up any additional sprinkles before we begin to dry out once again for the weekend and into next week.