Concho Valley Regional Food Bank recieves regrigerated truck to help fight hunger in the Concho Valley

Courtesy of: Julie Holt

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS -(February 23, 2021) — The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank (CVRFB) recently received a $80,000 donation from H-E-B, which assisted in the purchasing of a refrigerated truck that will help secure more nutritious food for families in need in the Concho Valley and the 13 county service area. Funding for the truck comes at a time of particular need as food insecurity remains high throughout the Concho Valley.

The 26-foot box truck will be dedicated to picking up food donated by retailers throughout the Food Bank’s 13 county service area as well as delivering to our rural communities. Although a great deal of food is generally available for donation from these retailers, the Food Bank’s transportation fleet is stretched beyond its capacity. This new vehicle will enable the Food Bank to deliver fresh, perishable food, such as fruits and vegetable, which are especially critical to providing nutritious, balanced diets for many low income families.

“With the addition of our new bob tail truck tour fleet, it will provide reliability and safety for staff and agencies alike. Many thanks to H-E-B for their continuing support to our food bank in providing assistance in getting the truck and getting it wrapped. This new truck will replace an aging 1995 truck that has seen many better days.” Lee Pipkin, CVRFB Executive Director.

This donation is just one of the ways that H-E-B has partnered with communities in the fight against hunger. H-E-B is an invaluable partner for food banks across Texas serving more than 300 communities. During 2020, with the threat of coronavirus on our communities, H-E-B donated more than $1.2 million and nearly 40 truckloads of food and household supplies to food banks affiliated with Feeding Texas.

Through hunger relief initiatives like the Food Bank Assistance Program, H-E-B is giving back to its customers and communities across the state. Nick George, Unit Director San Angelo 02 H-E-B, “As part of Texans helping Texans it is part of H-E-B’s culture that we support our communities in need and we are proud to support the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank in their effort to serve everyone within the Concho Valley with their food needs. This donation to help them purchase this truck is just part of our ongoing commitment to that end.”

The CVRFB is committed to fighting the hunger epidemic across our 13 county coverage area. Our service numbers in 2020 nearly doubled in comparison to 2019 and the need continues to rise after the winter storm endured in February 2021. To find more information about our programs, food pantries, or ways you can support the food bank visit www.conchovalleyfoodbank.org.