Concho Valley looking for much needed rainfall

Extreme drought conditions continue to spread across Texas and the Concho Valley this week. The first strong cold front of the season moved through parts of the Concho Valley last Sunday night and into Monday delivering some much needed rain to the area.

The Texas Panhandle has improved over the past few weeks with only an isolated area of abnormal drought conditions left just to the south of Amarillo.

Extreme conditions continue to spread in the Concho Valley along with areas close to Waco, Austin, San Antonio, and Del Rio.

Moderate drought conditions continue for the majority of the Concho Valley with severe and extreme conditions spreading in central and eastern counties. The following counties are now under extreme drought conditions: Coke, Runnels, Coleman, Irion, Tom Green, Concho, McCulloch, Schleicher, Menard, Sutton, Junction, and Mason.

October has so far delivered one major cold front with another one forecasted for the overnight hours tonight and into Friday morning. This will aid in delivering another round of scattered storms to parts of the region.

According to Hector Guerrero, the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Angelo, it would take at least 4-6 inches of rain to alleviate the drought conditions across the Concho Valley and West Central Texas. There are some areas across the west that would require less and isolated spots that would require more.