City of San Angelo starting a new online water payment system January 2, 2020

San Angelo, Texas – The City of San Angelo will be using Invoice Cloud – a new bill pay service with a user-friendly portal and enhanced features to safely view and pay bills online.

The system is set to launch on January second. Customers will have the option to go paperless and/or sign up for “Pay by Text” to receive notifications and pay via text message. As part of the change on January second – current registered customers will need to re-register their accounts to be converted to the new Invoice Cloud payment system.

They will then be able to input their payment information and enroll in automatic payments. Beginning January second customers wishing to make a payment may simply click on the “Make a Payment” button at cosatx.us to get started and it will direct them to the new site.

If you have questions regarding your account or our enhanced security measures, please email billing@cosatx.us. Be sure to include your first name, last name and account number.

The current Click2Gov payment system will end at 10:00 p.m. December 31, 2019. The new payment system is set to launch at 8:00 a.m. January 2, 2020.

If a customer needs to make a payment on January first – they may do so via phone at 325-657-4323 and select the option to make a payment over the phone. Long-distance users may call 1-855-419-2758. The drop box at 301 W. Beauregard Ave. is also available 24/7.