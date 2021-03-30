City of San Angelo lists offices that are closed for Good Friday

Courtesy of Lorelei Day:

San Angelo, Texas (March 30)- Most City offices will be closed Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday. Below is additional information on City closures for the Easter holiday this weekend.

Trash service

There will be no interruption in trash pickup or landfill operations on Good Friday.

Fort Concho

Fort Concho’s Visitor Center in Barracks 1 will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday and the following day. The fort will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4. Self-guided tours are available all weekend. Fort Concho is located at 630 S. Oakes St. For more information, visit fortconcho.com.

WIC (reopens 7 a.m. Monday, April 5)

The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) offices, which are normally closed on Fridays, will also be closed Thursday. Offices will reopen on Monday, April 5.

City office closures (reopens 8 a.m. Monday, April 5)

Among the City operations that will be closed Friday, April 2: