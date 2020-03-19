City of San Angelo extends local disaster declaration

The City Council of San Angelo voted to extend the emergency declaration for San Angelo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disaster declaration that goes into effect on Friday at 11:59 PM includes the following:

10 or more people may not gather together at the same time in a single confined space.

This rule applies to events such as weddings, funerals, parties, sporting events, conferences and religious services.

All restaurants and bars must close to in-house dining, but can offer delivery and takeout.

Schools & cafeterias will be closed.

Big box stores, grocery stores, convince stores, and pharmacies will remain open.

Hospitals and essential medical facilities will be open.

Utilities and essential services will continue to operate.

Public transit will continue to operate, airports will be open, and government buildings providing essential services will remain open.

This disaster declaration will be in effect until midnight on April 3rd, but could be extended if necessary.

The Emergency City Council meeting from 3 PM Thursday, March 19 is below.