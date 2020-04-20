City issues order to increase number of people allowed inside of big-box stores

The City of San Angelo issued a statement about the order on March 20, 2020. Now, 250 people at a time will be allowed into the large stores.

“Last week, Governor Greg Abbott announced that we will slowly begin to reopen the state of Texas. In light of his announcement, the March 29 order from the Local Health Authority that limited the number of people in grocery stores and building supply stores to 100 will be changed to 250, so long as social distancing rules are still enforced. We will be requiring any employee who has direct contact with customers at these stores to wear face masks. We are also requiring restaurant employees to wear face masks, as well.”

View the order in its entirety below: