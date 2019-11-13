City investigating water billing security breach

Payments can be made in person at city hall annex for time being

SAN ANGELO, TX – In a press release issued on Wednesday, November 13 the city of San Angelo stated that “some water customers may have noticed irregularities with their credit and debit card accounts after recently paying their monthly statement through the City’s online payment system.”

The city advises water customers who make online payments to monitor their accounts for unauthorized charges. The city’s third-party vendor is analyzing data to determine the extent of any security breaches and has provided a preliminary time frame for those affected to have occurred from late August to mid-October.

As soon as more data is uncovered, the information will be reported to all affected customers. If the vendor finds that the system was vulnerable, then customers who made credit card payments during that period will be contacted by mail.

The online “one-time” payment option on the city utility webpage has been temporarily disabled. Payments may be made by calling (325) 657-4323 or via cash, check or credit card from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at City Hall Annex, 301 W. Beauregard Ave. A 24-hour dropbox is also available at City Hall Annex.