Central High School Students Selected as Texas All-State Musicians

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS – Three San Angelo ISD Central High School students, two choir and one Mighty Bobcat Band student, recently earned the prestigious honor of being named Texas All-State Musicians, the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.

Congratulations to:

● Hayden Shelton, a Central High School senior and tenor 1 awarded

2nd chair in the TMEA All-State Mixed Choir,

● Elijah Jackson, a Central High School junior and tenor 1 awarded 4th

chair in the TMEA Tenor-Bass Choir, and

● Lauren Ochoa, a Central High School sophomore and clarinetist in the

TMEA All-State Band.

All-State Choir and Band 2021



The Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) sponsors the Texas All-State audition process to promote students’ dedication to their musical knowledge and skill. Over 50,000 students from around Texas initially entered the audition process, and 1,860 students have been selected for 2021. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to

compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to a TMEA All-State music group. Despite the innumerable challenges encountered throughout this school year, 2021 All-Staters remained committed to their personal musical development. Congratulations on your achievements and dedication to musical knowledge and skill, and thank you to our dedicated SAISD staff that helps develop and cultivate the talents of our students. To stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please

visit the SAISD website at www.saisd.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.