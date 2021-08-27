Central High School Principal Bill Waters named Distinguished Administrator by Texas Music Educators Association

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD sends a warm congratulations to Central High School Principal Bill Waters on his honor by the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA). Mr. Waters was recognized as the Distinguished Administrator by TMEA, which is an award that recognizes upper-level school administrators across Texas. Administrators are awarded this honor for their dedication to preserving music education programs on their campuses and their districts.

The TMEA Distinguished Administrators Award is a huge honor, and Mr. Waters is well

deserving of the honor. Under the campus leadership of Mr. Waters our Central High School

fine arts programs have flourished. He always finds a way to show his support and

enthusiasm for each of our band, orchestra, choir, theater, and art programs.” “Mr. Waters is great at promoting and encouraging teachers and students in all of the programs on his campus. Congratulations Mr. Waters!” Tiffany Huebner SAISD Director of Advance Academics and Fine Arts

Mr. Water’s commitment to the Central High School (CHS) fine art programs illustrates his support for musically skilled students and talented staff that help students develop their abilities. This is reflected in programs with consistent award-winning seasons, most recently highlighted by UIL sweepstakes

awards and TMEA All-State Musicians.

One of Mr. Waters’ goals for our students is that they find their ‘one thing’ or their ‘one

person’ to connect with on our campus. He knows that extracurricular activities play an

important role in student success. We are so grateful to have someone who is student

centered as our leader. He has never ceased to be a champion for our fine arts programs. The

success of our students reflects his support.” Emilee Hall-Rocha Central High School Orchestra Director

Principal Waters is a shining example of how our people make a difference and a direct reflection of the San Angelo ISD Educator Profile. SAISD extends a proud congratulations to him on this accomplishment, and we look forward to another year of a thriving fine arts program at Central High School. To stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD website at www.saisd.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.