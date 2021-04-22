Attepted carjacking suspect facing multiple charges after multi-agency high-speed pursuit in Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the Icon Cinema parking lot, 2020 North Bryant Boulevard, for the report of a male suspect who displayed a firearm in an attempted carjacking.

When officers arrived, they located the male suspect inside a gray Ford F150 pickup truck. Officers attempted to detain the suspect; however, the suspect fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed and a vehicle pursuit ensued northbound on US Highway 87 at speeds above 90 MPH. The victims of the attempted carjacking, a 34-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy, were not injured.

Through multi-agency coordination with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety, the suspect was taken into custody near Broome, Texas, after his vehicle became disabled by spike strips. A Follow-up investigation revealed the truck had been reported stolen earlier in the day from McCulloch County. A stun gun, knife, and BB gun were also located inside the truck.

The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Ilja Avdejeves of Brandon Mississippi, was taken to the Sterling County Court to appear before a magistrate for the charge of Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and was additionally charged with Obstruction or Retaliation after he threatened to kill officers, deputies, and the Judge.

At the conclusion of the field investigation, Avdejeves was transported to Tom Green County Jail where he was additionally charged with Robbery.

Additional charges are pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

Press Release Courtesy of Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox of SAPD.