April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Sgt. Justin Baker shares statistics, tips on how to avoid distractions

SAN ANGELO, Texas – April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Sgt. Justin Baker with the Texas Department of Public Safety says distractions come in all forms. They can include talking, texting, eating, drinking, doing makeup or brushing your hair while driving, reading, turning to talk to passengers, or adjusting the radio.

Baker said that doing these things while driving is like driving with a blindfold on. Even if you look down for “just a second,” you have diverted your attention just long enough.

Texas has seen a fatality on its roadways every day since November 7, 2000. These deaths sparked the Texas Department of Transportation to launch its #EndTheStreak campaign.

Baker says it takes all of us to stop distracted driving and we can do that by taking responsibly for our actions behind the wheel.