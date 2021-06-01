Angelo State University student named TTU System Student Regent

SAN ANGELO, Texas (June 1)— Earlier today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Keaghan Holt as the student regent for the Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Board of Regents for the 2021-22 academic year.

Holt is originally from Seguin, Texas. As an undergraduate student, Holt pursued a degree in health science professions at Angelo State University (ASU). Holt is the 16th student to serve on the Board of Regents and the 4th student from ASU.

“Keaghan is active in virtually every facet of student life at Angelo State.” “She is an outstanding student and leader, and we are proud she has been selected for the esteemed role of student regent.” Ronnie D. Hawkins Jr. ASU President

Holt, who has earned Dean’s List honors for three semesters also served as the RAMbassators vice president and Health Sciences Society vice president at ASU. She is a member of the ASU Cheer Team who is known for multiple national championships in 2021 at the United Spirit Association USA Collegiate Championships. During her first year at ASU (2019-2020), she excelled bringing the ASU Cheer Team a Band Chant national title and Situational national championship, along with receiving ASU Cheer Nationals MVP.

Keaghan also served actively in her ASU community. She illustrated great leadership in both Ram Transition and Rams Connect, where she welcomed incoming students to campus. She provided great details about college life at ASU and answered questions from college newcomers.

“Serving as our student regent is a significant role within the Texas Tech University System, and I am excited to welcome Keaghan into this position. “Keaghan has impressive student activity and leadership experience, and I’m confident she will be a strong representative and passionate advocate of the student population across our system.” Tedd L. Mitchell M.D chancellor TTU System

Holt will serve a one-year term (immediately) and the term is set to expire on May 31, 2022. Keaghan’s first Board of Regents meeting will take place August 5-6 in Lubbock, Texas. She replaces Brooke Walterscheid of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, who was appointed in 2020.

About the Texas Tech University System

Established in 1996 and headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, the Texas Tech University System is a $2 billion higher education enterprise focused on advancing higher education, health care, research, and community outreach. Consisting of four universities – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso – the TTU System collectively has approximately 57,000 students, 21 academic locations in 18 cities (16 in Texas, 2 internationally), more than 300,000 alumni and an endowment valued at over $1.3 billion.

During the 86th Texas Legislature under the leadership of Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., legislative funding and authority were provided to establish a new Texas Tech University veterinary school in Amarillo and a new dental school at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. This will be the state’s first veterinary school in more than a century and the first dental school in over 50 years. The addition of these two schools makes the TTU System one of only nine in the nation to offer programs for undergraduate, medical, law, nursing, pharmacy, dental and veterinary education, among other academic areas.