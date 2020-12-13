Angelo State makes adjustments for the spring 2021 semester in response to the pandemic

SAN ANGELO, Texas – While Angelo State is currently on winter break, the fall semester will be one to remember. Classes were conducted in a hybrid setting, meaning in-person classes were reduced to 50 percent capacity while the majority of classes were online.

“We had to be careful about classroom capacities, we had to be careful about any gatherings of clubs and obviously the impact on fall sports,” ASU provost and VPAA Don Topliff stated. “So it had a huge impact on the fall semester and life was nothing that resembled normal for most of us on this campus.”

The university had a relatively low amount of COVID related incidents on campus throughout the semester. As of today, ASU reported a total of 294 coronavirus cases between students, staff and faculty members. Students accounted for roughly 75 percent of them.

“We’ve got roughly 8,000 employees, students and faculty on campus on 137 acres,” Topliff said. “To have less than 300 total cases, to me, is very remarkable that we’re able to keep those numbers down.”

The university has made adjustments for the spring 2021 semester. They’re starting a week later than usual and eliminated spring break. This was completed in advance based off the coronavirus vaccine situation.

“I think everybody is a little bit of COVID fatigued, but I want to make sure that all of our staff, all of our faculty and all of our students have a safe break so that they understand that code is real,” Topliff expressed. “Everyone can be affected by it.”

University health officials are encouraging all faculty, staff and students to continue wearing a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, visit the Angelo State website.