Amber Alert issued for missing 7-month-old Texas boy

UPDATE: The Port Arthur Police Department shared on their Facebook page that the 7-month-old-child was found unharmed and the suspect, Nathan Roberts Jr. was taken into custody. Roberts has been arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping.

PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS– The Port Arthur Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 7-month-old Texas boy named Jason Roberts. Police are searching for Nathan Lynn Roberts Jr. in connection with the child’s abduction.

The child was last seen wearing a gray onesie. Nathan Roberts Jr. was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and black pants.

The suspect is driving a gold/tan Jeep Cherokee with an unknown license plate. The suspect was last heard from in Port Arthur, TX.

The child is believed to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8601.

