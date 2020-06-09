Amber Alert issued for missing 7-month-old Texas boy

UPDATE: The Port Arthur Police Department shared on their Facebook page that the 7-month-old-child was found unharmed and the suspect, Nathan Roberts Jr. was taken into custody. Roberts has been arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping.
PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS– The Port Arthur Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 7-month-old Texas boy named Jason Roberts. Police are searching for Nathan Lynn Roberts Jr. in connection with the child’s abduction.
The child was last seen wearing a gray onesie. Nathan Roberts Jr. was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and black pants.
The suspect is driving a gold/tan Jeep Cherokee with an unknown license plate. The suspect was last heard from in Port Arthur, TX.
The child is believed to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8601.
Requirements in Texas for Amber Alert
- Is this child 17 years of age or younger, whose whereabouts are unknown, and whose disappearance law enforcement has determined to be unwilling which poses a credible threat to the child’s safety and health; and if abducted by a parent or legal guardian, was the abduction in the course of an attempted murder or murder?
OR
Is this child 13 years of age or younger, who was taken (willingly or unwillingly) without permission from the care and custody of a parent or legal guardian by:
- Someone unrelated and more than three years older,
or
- Another parent or legal guardian who attempted or committed murder at the time of the abduction?
- Is this child in immediate danger of sexual assault, death or serious bodily injury?
- Has a preliminary investigation verified the abduction and eliminated alternative explanations for the child’s disappearance?
- Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the child, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the abduction?