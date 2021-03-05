Additional Release on Northside San Angelo Homicide Investigation

San Angelo, Texas (March 5)- The San Angelo Police Department has been investigating a homicide that occurred on February 9, 2021 at the Cheyenne Crossing Apartments, 17 West 31St Street. As previously advised in the first press release this case remained an ongoing investigation.

Through the course of this investigation probable cause was developed leading detectives to apply for an arrest warrant for the charge of murder that was granted by a judge on March 4, 2021.

The San Angelo Police Department Anti-Crime Unit located and arrested 23-year-old San Angelo resident, Sydney Kennon for the murder warrant. This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

