Accident on East Highland Blvd causes outage for residents

SAN ANGELO, Texas- This afternoon the San Angelo Police Department responded to an accident involving a white Cadillac on East Highland Blvd. The vehicle was traveling on East Highland, where driver of the vehicle loss control of the car. The uncontrolled vehicle made collision with a ultility pole in the area and damaged some nearby property.

The driver of the vehicle was issued several citations and was arrested on charges unrelated to the accident.

There were no injuries reported from the accident. However, the damage to the utility pole did cause a small outage for residents in the area.