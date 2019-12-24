A Warm Christmas Ahead. Could it be a Record Breaker?

San Angelo, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – Everyone in the Concho Valley rose into the 70s for today and we can expect these warm temperatures to stick around for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, could we break a temperature record for these days?

If you were hoping for a white Christmas this year, you will be disappointed. It has only snowed three times on Christmas Day in the city of San Angelo since records were kept. The snowiest Christmas took place in 1926 with 2 inches of snow accumulating on the surface.

Out of the 112 years of available data for the city of San Angelo, the city receives a white Christmas only 0.03% of the time. A very rare treat.

December is typically a dry month with very little precipitation. An average of 0.3 inches of snow falls throughout the month of December. January is usually the best time for snowfall, averaging about 1.2 inches for the month.

The warmest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on record for the city of San Angelo is 87 and 79 degrees, respectively, which occurred back in 1955. Our most recent year which yielded a warm Christmas Day was 2016 with a high temperature of 78 degrees.

Top 5 Warmest Christmas Eves in the city of San Angelo. Data Provided by xmACIS2.

Top 5 Warmest Christmas Days in the city of San Angelo. Data Provided by xmACIS2.

Looking at the flip-side: the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in San Angelo took place in 1983 with a bone chilling 15 degrees on the eve of Christmas and 20 degrees on Christmas Day.

Top 5 Coldest Christmas Eves in the city of San Angelo. Data Provided by xmACIS2.

Top 5 Coldest Christmas Days in the city of San Angelo. Data Provided by xmACIS2.

Over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day the average temperature should be in the high 50s across the Concho Valley. However, this year we can look forward to above average temperatures for both days.

Concho Valley residents will be treated to temperature in the 70s across most of the Concho Valley. Only time will tell if this year will be one of the warmest Christmas’ on record for San Angelo.