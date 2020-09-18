A traffic stop involving a known “WANTED” suspect ends in short vehicle pursuit

SAN ANGELO, Texas – At 7:56 P.M., officers with the San Angelo Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle with a known “wanted” subject inside. A short vehicle pursuit ensued and ended in front of the Christian Fellowship Baptist Church on 211 W. 17th St.

According to Officer Brian Gesch, the suspect is in custody. No injuries were reported and there was minimal damage to the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update the public on this incident as more details become available.





