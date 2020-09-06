6 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. September 6, 2020, there are 6 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 3 are PCR cases and 3 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,337

Active cases: 649

Currently hospitalized: 20

Male 3 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 83 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 14 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 39 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 18 White TGC Antigen Female 27 Hispanic TGC Antigen

The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed another death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Thursday afternoon, September 6, 2020.

According to the statement, the patient was a female in her 70s from Mason County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 63 people have died from COVID-19 related causes in Tom Green County. 44 patients were residents of Tom Green County; 19 were residents of other counties.

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.