6 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 2:00 p.m. September 6, 2020, there are 6 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 3 are PCR cases and 3 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,337
Active cases: 649
Currently hospitalized: 20
|Male
|3
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|83
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|14
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|39
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|27
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed another death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Thursday afternoon, September 6, 2020.
According to the statement, the patient was a female in her 70s from Mason County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.
So far, 63 people have died from COVID-19 related causes in Tom Green County. 44 patients were residents of Tom Green County; 19 were residents of other counties.
Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.