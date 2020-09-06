6 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. September 6, 2020, there are 6 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 3 are PCR cases and 3 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,337
Active cases: 649
Currently hospitalized: 20

The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed another death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Thursday afternoon, September 6, 2020.

According to the statement, the patient was a female in her 70s from Mason County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 63 people have died from COVID-19 related causes in Tom Green County. 44 patients were residents of Tom Green County; 19 were residents of other counties.

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

