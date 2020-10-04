1 new death and 17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

  • Female, 40s, Runnels County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 77: 54 from Tom Green County and 23 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

As of 2:00 P.M. October 4, 2020, there are 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 15 PCR cases and 2 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,836
Active cases: 199
Currently hospitalized: 10

Male53whiteConcho CountyPCR
Female25whiteIrion CountyPCR
Male18whiteDenton CountyPCR
Female33whiteTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Female20whiteTGCPCR
Female52whiteTGCPCR
Male22whiteTGCPCR
Male27HispanicTGCPCR
Female64HispanicTGCPCR
Male20BlackTGCPCR
Female19UnknownTGCPCR
Male19whiteTGCPCR
Male20BlackTGCPCR
Female21whiteTGCPCR
Female72HispanicTGCPCR
Female56whiteTGCAntigen
Female23HispanicTaylor CountyAntigen

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

