1 new death and 17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Female, 40s, Runnels County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 77: 54 from Tom Green County and 23 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

As of 2:00 P.M. October 4, 2020, there are 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 15 PCR cases and 2 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,836

Active cases: 199

Currently hospitalized: 10

Male 53 white Concho County PCR Female 25 white Irion County PCR Male 18 white Denton County PCR Female 33 white Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Female 20 white TGC PCR Female 52 white TGC PCR Male 22 white TGC PCR Male 27 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 64 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 20 Black TGC PCR Female 19 Unknown TGC PCR Male 19 white TGC PCR Male 20 Black TGC PCR Female 21 white TGC PCR Female 72 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 56 white TGC Antigen Female 23 Hispanic Taylor County Antigen

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

