1 new death and 17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
- Female, 40s, Runnels County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 77: 54 from Tom Green County and 23 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
As of 2:00 P.M. October 4, 2020, there are 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 15 PCR cases and 2 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,836
Active cases: 199
Currently hospitalized: 10
|Male
|53
|white
|Concho County
|PCR
|Female
|25
|white
|Irion County
|PCR
|Male
|18
|white
|Denton County
|PCR
|Female
|33
|white
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|20
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|52
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|22
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|27
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|64
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|19
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|19
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|21
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|72
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|56
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|Hispanic
|Taylor County
|Antigen
Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.
