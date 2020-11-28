1 new COVID-19 related death and 102 new positive cases confirmed by the Health Department

Top Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

  • Male, 70s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 140: 91 from Tom Green County and 49 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

As of 3:00 P.M. November 28, 2020, there are 102 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 23 PCR cases and 79 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 9,013
Active cases: 2,105
Currently hospitalized: 102

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female20whiteHoward CountyPCR
Female53whiteTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Female59whiteTGCPCR
Female27whiteTGCPCR
Male52HispanicTGCPCR
Female83whiteTGCPCR
Female63HispanicTGCPCR
Female14HispanicTGCPCR
Male55HispanicTGCPCR
Female39whiteTGCPCR
Male13BlackTGCPCR
Male25whiteTGCPCR
Female26HispanicTGCPCR
Male22whiteTGCPCR
Female32UnknownTGCPCR
Male34whiteTGCPCR
Female69HispanicTGCPCR
Male12HispanicTGCPCR
Female89whiteTGCPCR
Male53HispanicTGCPCR
Male30HispanicTGCPCR
Female74whiteTGCPCR
Female85whiteTGCPCR
Male3HispanicTGCAntigen
Female73whiteTGCAntigen
Male8 month oldwhiteTGCAntigen
Female29whiteTGCAntigen
Male32whiteTGCAntigen
Female31whiteTGCAntigen
Male21HispanicTGCAntigen
Male23HispanicTGCAntigen
Female53BlackTGCAntigen
Female41whiteTGCAntigen
Female20HispanicTGCAntigen
Male22whiteTGCAntigen
Female3AsianTGCAntigen
Female51HispanicTGCAntigen
Female15HispanicTGCAntigen
Female24whiteTGCAntigen
Female40whiteIrion CountyAntigen
Male7HispanicTGCAntigen
Male24whiteTaylor CountyAntigen
Female27BlackTGCAntigen
Male74whiteTGCAntigen
Female35UnknownPotter CountyAntigen
Male17whiteSterling CountyAntigen
Male33whiteTGCAntigen
Female55whiteTGCAntigen
Male33whiteTGCAntigen
Female31whiteTGCAntigen
Female23whiteTGCAntigen
Female72whiteTGCAntigen
Male41whiteTGCAntigen
Male19HispanicTGCAntigen
Male21HispanicTGCAntigen
Male9whiteTGCAntigen
Female46HispanicTGCAntigen
Female49HispanicTGCAntigen
Male53HispanicTGCAntigen
Male70HispanicTGCAntigen
Female56HispanicTGCAntigen
Male11HispanicTGCAntigen
Female21HispanicTGCAntigen
Female50HispanicTGCAntigen
Female37whiteTGCAntigen
Female23HispanicTGCAntigen
Female59HispanicTGCAntigen
Male46HispanicTGCAntigen
Male34HispanicTGCAntigen
Male70whiteTGCAntigen
Male50HispanicTGCAntigen
Male58HispanicRunnels CountyAntigen
Female54whiteRunnels CountyAntigen
Male24whiteTGCAntigen
Male67whiteTGCAntigen
Male86whiteTGCAntigen
Male77whiteTGCAntigen
Male47UnknownTGCAntigen
Female20HispanicTGCAntigen
Male26UnknownTGCAntigen
Female75whiteRunnels CountyAntigen
Female63whiteCrockett CountyAntigen
Male39whiteTGCAntigen
Male63HispanicTGCAntigen
Female36whiteTGCAntigen
Female59whiteCoke CountyAntigen
Female54whiteRunnels CountyAntigen
Female15whiteTGCAntigen
Female36HispanicTGCAntigen
Female61whiteConcho County Antigen
Female51whiteConcho CountyAntigen
Female68HispanicTGCAntigen
Female65HispanicTGCAntigen
Female41HispanicTGCAntigen
Male46UnknownMcCulloch CountyAntigen
Male31whiteTGCAntigen
Female36UnknownTGCAntigen
Male48UnknownEllis CountyAntigen
Male19UnknownEllis CountyAntigen
Female24BlackTGCAntigen
Female71whiteTGCAntigen
Female60whiteTGCAntigen

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

More Stories for you

• DISH Puts Consumers at Risk of Losing Local Programming During Pandemic
IRVING, TX (Nov. 27, 2020) – Millions of viewers across the country are in danger of losing the local news, traffic, we…

• City reports 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 for November 27, 2020
November 27, 2020 Total positive cases: 8,911 Active cases: 2,020 Currently hospitalized: 101 There are 38 new po…

• TGC Health Department confirms 2 additional COVID-19 deaths
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from c…

• Prepare for Shop Small Saturday on November 28th
Saturday November the 28th is Small Business Saturday. Governor Greg Abbott released a video message ahead of this …

• City reports 131 new positive cases of COVID-19 for November 26, 2020
November 26, 2020 Total positive cases: 8,873 Active cases: 1,995 Currently hospitalized: 102 There are 131 new…

• TGC Health Department confirms 4 new COVID-19 deaths
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four additional patients from c…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.