1 new COVID-19 related death and 102 new positive cases confirmed by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
- Male, 70s, Tom Green County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 140: 91 from Tom Green County and 49 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
As of 3:00 P.M. November 28, 2020, there are 102 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 23 PCR cases and 79 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 9,013
Active cases: 2,105
Currently hospitalized: 102
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|20
|white
|Howard County
|PCR
|Female
|53
|white
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|59
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|27
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|83
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|14
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|55
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|39
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|13
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|25
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|22
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|32
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|34
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|69
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|12
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|89
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|53
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|74
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|85
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|3
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|73
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|8 month old
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|29
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|32
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|53
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|22
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|3
|Asian
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|51
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|24
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40
|white
|Irion County
|Antigen
|Male
|7
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|24
|white
|Taylor County
|Antigen
|Female
|27
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|74
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|Unknown
|Potter County
|Antigen
|Male
|17
|white
|Sterling County
|Antigen
|Male
|33
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|55
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|33
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|72
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|41
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|9
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|46
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|49
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|53
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|70
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|11
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|46
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|34
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|70
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|50
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|58
|Hispanic
|Runnels County
|Antigen
|Female
|54
|white
|Runnels County
|Antigen
|Male
|24
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|67
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|86
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|77
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|47
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|26
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|75
|white
|Runnels County
|Antigen
|Female
|63
|white
|Crockett County
|Antigen
|Male
|39
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|36
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|59
|white
|Coke County
|Antigen
|Female
|54
|white
|Runnels County
|Antigen
|Female
|15
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|36
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|61
|white
|Concho County
|Antigen
|Female
|51
|white
|Concho County
|Antigen
|Female
|68
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|65
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|46
|Unknown
|McCulloch County
|Antigen
|Male
|31
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|36
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|48
|Unknown
|Ellis County
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|Unknown
|Ellis County
|Antigen
|Female
|24
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|71
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.
