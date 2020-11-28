1 new COVID-19 related death and 102 new positive cases confirmed by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Male, 70s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 140: 91 from Tom Green County and 49 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

As of 3:00 P.M. November 28, 2020, there are 102 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 23 PCR cases and 79 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 9,013

Active cases: 2,105

Currently hospitalized: 102

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 20 white Howard County PCR Female 53 white Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Female 59 white TGC PCR Female 27 white TGC PCR Male 52 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 83 white TGC PCR Female 63 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 14 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 55 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 39 white TGC PCR Male 13 Black TGC PCR Male 25 white TGC PCR Female 26 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 22 white TGC PCR Female 32 Unknown TGC PCR Male 34 white TGC PCR Female 69 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 12 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 89 white TGC PCR Male 53 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 30 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 74 white TGC PCR Female 85 white TGC PCR Male 3 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 73 white TGC Antigen Male 8 month old white TGC Antigen Female 29 white TGC Antigen Male 32 white TGC Antigen Female 31 white TGC Antigen Male 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 53 Black TGC Antigen Female 41 white TGC Antigen Female 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 22 white TGC Antigen Female 3 Asian TGC Antigen Female 51 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 15 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 24 white TGC Antigen Female 40 white Irion County Antigen Male 7 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 24 white Taylor County Antigen Female 27 Black TGC Antigen Male 74 white TGC Antigen Female 35 Unknown Potter County Antigen Male 17 white Sterling County Antigen Male 33 white TGC Antigen Female 55 white TGC Antigen Male 33 white TGC Antigen Female 31 white TGC Antigen Female 23 white TGC Antigen Female 72 white TGC Antigen Male 41 white TGC Antigen Male 19 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 9 white TGC Antigen Female 46 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 49 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 53 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 70 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 56 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 11 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 50 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 37 white TGC Antigen Female 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 59 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 46 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 34 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 70 white TGC Antigen Male 50 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 58 Hispanic Runnels County Antigen Female 54 white Runnels County Antigen Male 24 white TGC Antigen Male 67 white TGC Antigen Male 86 white TGC Antigen Male 77 white TGC Antigen Male 47 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 26 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 75 white Runnels County Antigen Female 63 white Crockett County Antigen Male 39 white TGC Antigen Male 63 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 36 white TGC Antigen Female 59 white Coke County Antigen Female 54 white Runnels County Antigen Female 15 white TGC Antigen Female 36 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 61 white Concho County Antigen Female 51 white Concho County Antigen Female 68 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 65 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 41 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 46 Unknown McCulloch County Antigen Male 31 white TGC Antigen Female 36 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 48 Unknown Ellis County Antigen Male 19 Unknown Ellis County Antigen Female 24 Black TGC Antigen Female 71 white TGC Antigen Female 60 white TGC Antigen

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

More Stories for you

• DISH Puts Consumers at Risk of Losing Local Programming During Pandemic

IRVING, TX (Nov. 27, 2020) – Millions of viewers across the country are in danger of losing the local news, traffic, we…

• City reports 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 for November 27, 2020

November 27, 2020 Total positive cases: 8,911 Active cases: 2,020 Currently hospitalized: 101 There are 38 new po…

• TGC Health Department confirms 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from c…

• Prepare for Shop Small Saturday on November 28th

Saturday November the 28th is Small Business Saturday. Governor Greg Abbott released a video message ahead of this …

• City reports 131 new positive cases of COVID-19 for November 26, 2020

November 26, 2020 Total positive cases: 8,873 Active cases: 1,995 Currently hospitalized: 102 There are 131 new…

• TGC Health Department confirms 4 new COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four additional patients from c…