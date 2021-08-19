Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office to participate in the Labor Day Impaired Drivers Mobility Campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office (TGCSO), starting Friday, August 20th and going through Monday, September 6, deputies will be participating in the Texas Department of Transportation’s, Impaired Driving Mobilization Campaign for the Labor Day Weekend.

During last year’s Labor Day Weekend in Texas, there were 313 crashes involving drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes killed 12 people and seriously injured another 31.

The goal of this program is to make Tom Green County roadways safer for a travelers. Alcohol related crashes are 100% preventable.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office encourages drivers to plan ahead before celebrating the holiday by utilizing a designated driver or other forms of safe transportation.