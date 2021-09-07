Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputies participate in Impaired Driving Mobility Campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested eight individuals and took 181 enforcement actions for various traffic violations as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Impaired Driving Mobility Campaign for the Labor Day weekend, according to a release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
The full release is below:
Tom Green County Sheriff Deputies conducted 104 traffic stops over the Labor Day weekend. Deputies took 11 enforcement actions for speeding, 48 enforcement actions for intersection violations, and 122 enforcement actions for other traffic violations. The deputies also arrested eight subjects for various violations, including Driving While Intoxicated, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and outstanding warrants.
The goal of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Impaired Driving Mobility Campaign is aimed at reducing traffic crashes involving impaired drivers through a combination of high visibility law enforcement and a public information and education campaign. About every twenty minutes in Texas, someone is hurt or killed in a crash involving alcohol.