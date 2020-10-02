Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office looking for information about stolen items including three saddles and multiple trophy mounts

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with an ongoing investigation.

Below is a photo with the information from the TGSO.

The items were stolen on September 12 or 13, 2020 from a barn at 8997 KNA Drive. That location is off of FM 2288.

The items that were stolen include “three saddles and all attached straps, two blue horse blankets, trophy mount bass fish, axis buck mount, red stag mount, four white tail buck mounts, and various tools.”

If you have any information, you can call Sgt. Fred Strum at 325-277-2899.