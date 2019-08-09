Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying theft suspect

San Angelo, TX — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect in an email sent on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

“The theft occurred during the afternoon hours of August 6, 2019 on the north side of Tom Green County. Pictured below is a silver in color Chevrolet Silverado extended cab occupied by an unknown female driver. The driver is described as thin build, medium height, wearing a pink and tan cap, pink shirt, blue jeans and dark shoes,” according to the email.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the person shown in the photograph is asked to contact Tom Green County Investigator Billy Fiveash at (325) 655-8111 or submit an anonymous crime tip through the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office web page.