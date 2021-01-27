Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office investigation results in recovery of stolen vehicles and firearms

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS – According to a Tom Green County Sheriff press release, investigators from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office executed two evidentiary search warrants in northern Tom Green County. The search warrants have resulted in the recovery of eleven stolen vehicles, one stolen utility trailer, and several stolen weapons. Numerous other vehicles were seized during the warrant and are also believed to be stolen.

Many of the vehicles determined to be stolen, were taken from public parking lots or adjacent to public roadways after being abandoned due to mechanical failures or other reasons, leaving many of the vehicle owners to believe their vehicle had been towed by law enforcement or private entities.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages any persons who believe their vehicle may have been subject to this auto theft ring to contact the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office at 325-655-8111.

As a result of this investigation, James Porter, 25, of Grape Creek is in custody after being arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Additional arrests and charges are forthcoming from this investigation. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Customs and Border Protection Air, Texas DPS CID, and the Texas Rangers.