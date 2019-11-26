Tom Green County sheriff office arrest local man for evading prior arrests, intent to impair, and manufacture or deliver a controlled substance

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Monday, 11-25-2019, an off duty Deputy Sheriff observed Raymond Ramirez Jr., in the 5500 block of Sherwood Way around midnight. The Deputy had knowledge Ramirez had three outstanding arrest warrants issued for his arrest. On two previous occasions Ramirez had evaded arrest when officers attempted to arrest him. The arrest warrants issued for Ramirez were for Evading Arrest and Detention with a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1>=4 grams <200 grams and for a Parole Violation. As Deputies approached Ramirez he again attempted to evade arrest. Deputies were able to apprehend Ramirez after a foot pursuit. During the pursuit Deputies observed Ramirez to discard several items. Deputies recovered the discarded items thrown by Ramirez which included 39 grams of methamphetamine and two cell phones. In addition to the warrants already issued, Ramirez was charged with Evading Arrest and Detention, Tampering w ith Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair and Manufacture or Deliver a Controlled Substance PG1 >=4 grams < 200 grams. Ramirez was booked into the Tom Green County Jail.

Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

