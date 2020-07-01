Tom Green County parks closed starting July 2

San Angelo, TX — Public Health Authority for the City of San Angelo, Dr. James Vretis, issued an order on Thursday, July 1, 2020, to close parks located in Tom Green County, “but located outside the City of San Angelo city limits” will be closed to the public.

The parks affected by this order include, but may not be limited to:

a. Foster Park, 10550 S FM 2335, Tom Green County

b. Pugh Park, RR 2084, Christoval, TX

c. Mineral Wells Crossing, Mineral Wells Road, North of Christoval at the South Concho River

d. Causeway and/or Low Water Crossing , Loop 110, Christoval, TX

The order does make an exception for the upcoming Christoval VFD Fun Run, to be held at 7:00 A.M on July 4 at Pugh Park.

The order will take effect at 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 and will remain in effect until 8:00 A.M. on Monday, July 13, 2020.

The full order can be seen here: