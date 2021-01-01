Tom Green County officials sworn in on January 1, 2021 including new Sheriff, Chief Deputy, and father and son to same law enforcement agency

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – January 1st is when many Tom Green County officials are sworn in to office. Constables, Clerks, Court Officials and more, including the new Tom Green County Sheriff J. Nick Hanna and new Chief Deputy Roger Looka.

“Today is just a fun day. It’s the culmination of a long journey for us and my family and the sheriff’s office and we’re looking forward to continuing a legacy of excellence at the Sheriff’s Office and I think we’re headed in the right direction. I see a lot of positive things, I think the best thing is, everyone seems to have a good attitude, lot of team work over there, I’m proud of those folks and proud to represent them and Tom Green County,” Sheriff Hanna said.

Dozens of Tom Green County Deputies also took the oath to protect and serve again as their family members looked on.

As for what is next for the Sheriff’s Office in 2021, maintaining efficiency and decreasing crime tops the list, along with many other goals.

“After last year we were kind of decimated in parts of the Sheriff’s Office and so we’re looking to restore those things, get our swat team our SRT team back on track, continue to function within the jail and keep our COVID numbers down,” Sheriff Hanna said.

Another special moment was shared between a father and son during the ceremony. Todd Allen and his son Josh took the oath together. Todd’s father also served in law enforcement making Josh the third generation family member to work in law enforcement.

“My dad Tom Allen worked for the San Angelo Police Department from 1969 to 1979, he went to the Sheriff’s Office in 1981 and worked there until he medically retired in December of 2000. I started with the Sheriff’s Office in 1998 and my son started there March of 2015 so three generations of our family have worked for the sheriff’s office, in the jail and on patrol,” Todd Allen said.

“I never thought growing up this is where I would be but after watching him and going out there to the jail and seeing everyone working it made it where I wanted that same comradery and team members outside of blood family,” Josh Allen said.