Tom Green County Judges: Jury trials scheduled for March have been cancelled

*The following is a joint statement from officials with the Tom Green County Judicial System.

UPDATE: We’ve gotten an update from the District Clerk’s Office about some confusion regarding various courts.

“Please note that the jury panels that are cancelled apply ONLY to the following Courts:

51st District Courts

119th District Courts

340th District Courts

391st District Courts

County Court at Law

County Court at Law 2

Title IV-D Child Support Court

Child Protection Court

As of now this does NOT apply to Justice of the Peace Courts. If you are scheduled to appear for a Jury panel before a Justice of the Peace Court, please appear as ordered or otherwise notified. If you are unsure, please call our office at 325-659-6579.”

Original story:

“In recognition of growing public health concerns, the District Courts and County Courts at law of Tom Green County, Texas have decided to cancel all JURY TRIALS scheduled for the month of March, 2020. The health, safety and well-being of the people of Tom Green County is, and will continue to be, our highest priority.

We will continue to monitor the situation in an effort to assure as little disruption of court processes as possible. We would ask attorneys and parties who contract (or may have been exposed to) a contagious illness to contact any court in which they are scheduled to appear prior to such an appearance.

This statement applies to the following courts: 51st District Court, 119th District Court, 340th District Court, 391st District Court, County Court at Law, County Court at Law 2, Title IV-D Child Support Court, Child Protection Court

Signed:

Judge Jay Weatherby – 340th District Court Administrative Judge

Judge Penny Roberts – County Court at Law 2 Administrative Judge”

You can monitor their Facebook page for updates.