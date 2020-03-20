Tom Green County Jail staff taking precautionary measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – The Tom Green County Jail is still up and running. It’s something that must remain operational despite the current situation surrounding COVID-19.

The staff has already made some changes.

“We’ve limited all visitors to only essential visitors. Arresting officer, attorneys, medical personnel. We’ve got an officer that’s stationed at the front entrance and the back entrance that screens everyone that comes in using the CDC questionnaire form,” Todd Allen, Captain of the Tom Green County Jail, said.

This protocol is the new normal for the jailers and so is taking the temperature of anyone coming inside the building. If a person’s temperature is over 100.4, extra precaution is taken.

“Our medical department is brought down and they do further screening. If it’s an arrestee, they’re taken to the hospital for further screening anyone else is denied access,” Allen said.

While the educational programs and bible studies that are usually held inside the jail’s walls are postponed, the inmates can still receive books and materials. Those pastors and volunteers will drop off the materials and the jailers will distribute them. As for visitation, there are some options that have been made available.

“The other alternatives for visitation are online or on your smartphone. We’ve gotten with our video visitation vendor and we’re offering two free at home visits where normally those visits always cost,” Allen said.

Jail staff also has commercial grade cleaning and sanitation supplies for the jailers and the inmates to utilize.