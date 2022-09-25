Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ALCOHOL-MISREPRESENTATION OF AGE BY A MINOR: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
- FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
- HINDER SECURED CREDITORS >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR: 1
- SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 54MPH IN A 40MPH: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 54MPH IN A 40MPH
MISC VPTA X 3
26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597