Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ALCOHOL-MISREPRESENTATION OF AGE BY A MINOR: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE: 1

FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

HINDER SECURED CREDITORS >=$2,500<$30K: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR: 1

SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 54MPH IN A 40MPH: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

SALAZAR, ORLANDO Booking #: 441683 Release Date: 09-25-2022 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 09-25-2022 – 2:33 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 GAMEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 441682 Release Date: 09-25-2022 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 09-25-2022 – 2:20 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 MCVINNIE, SAMANTHA Booking #: 441680 Booking Date: 09-25-2022 – 1:37 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond ABALOS, GILBERT Booking #: 441679 Booking Date: 09-25-2022 – 1:22 am Charges: 29990060 HINDER SECURED CREDITORS >=$2,500<$30K Bond: Bond No Bond CONTRERAS, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 441678 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 – 11:42 pm Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE GARCIA, MALIA Booking #: 441677 Release Date: 09-25-2022 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 09-24-2022 – 11:25 pm Charges: 41999999 ALCOHOL-MISREPRESENTATION OF AGE BY A MINOR Bond: Bond $462.00 NAVARETTE, JAVIER Booking #: 441676 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 – 11:10 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1162.00 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RIGHTSELL, GARY Booking #: 441675 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 – 10:38 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond LOPEZ, NICHOLAS Booking #: 441674 Release Date: 09-25-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 09-24-2022 – 9:42 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR

54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 54MPH IN A 40MPH

MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: Bond $2866.20 54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 54MPH IN A 40MPHMISC VPTA X 3 RODRIGUEZ, VANESSA Booking #: 441673 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 – 7:49 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond TANGUMA, MANUEL Booking #: 441672 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 – 6:54 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 MEDRANO, ROMAN Booking #: 441671 Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 09-24-2022 – 5:40 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING Bond: Bond $944.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING BRYAN, DUSTIN Booking #: 441670 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 – 2:44 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $1000.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION CALHOUN, NANETTE Booking #: 441669 Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 09-24-2022 – 11:21 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597