From 7 a.m. on Monday, September 4, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC CPF X9: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

THREAT CLASS C: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

Jose Valdez SO Number: 69171 Booking Number: 447134 Booking Date: 09-05-2023 2:59 am Charges: *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC CPF X3 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1464.00 George Gandar SO Number: 69511 Booking Number: 447133 Booking Date: 09-05-2023 2:46 am Charges: MISC CPF X9 Bond: No Bond Gregory Wredberg SO Number: 107037 Booking Number: 447132 Booking Date: 09-05-2023 1:52 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jamal Hickman SO Number: 105896 Booking Number: 447131 Booking Date: 09-04-2023 10:04 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Dylan Kearney SO Number: 107036 Booking Number: 447130 Booking Date: 09-04-2023 8:20 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $944.00 Sirilo Palacio SO Number: 54907 Booking Number: 447129 Booking Date: 09-04-2023 7:51 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $1462.00 Allen Elvena SO Number: 35014 Booking Number: 447128 Booking Date: 09-04-2023 5:39 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1162.00 Robert Munoz SO Number: 42909 Booking Number: 447127 Booking Date: 09-04-2023 5:38 pm Charges: THREAT CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Hector Sanchez SO Number: 94679 Booking Number: 447126 Booking Date: 09-04-2023 3:56 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1000.00 Steven Johnson SO Number: 75077 Booking Number: 447125 Booking Date: 09-04-2023 3:50 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Christy Jackson SO Number: 60790 Booking Number: 447124 Booking Date: 09-04-2023 1:28 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Michael Hill SO Number: 107035 Booking Number: 447123 Booking Date: 09-04-2023 12:46 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Thomas Crocker SO Number: 43418 Booking Number: 447122 Booking Date: 09-04-2023 12:06 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Celsey Pando SO Number: 107034 Booking Number: 447121 Booking Date: 09-04-2023 11:46 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

