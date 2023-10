SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

MISC FTA X1: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

FIREARMS- DISCHARGING IN CITY LIMITS: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

MISC *COMM* CONTEMPT OF COURT – CRIMINAL NON SUPPORT: 1

SEXUAL PERF BY CHILD <14 YRS PRODUCE/DIR/PROMO: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

MISC DWLI X3: 1

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2: 1

MISC FTA X6: 1

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1

MISC VPTA X6: 1

REG8 OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE: 1

Nickolas Tijerina SO Number: 107223 Booking Number: 447824 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 4:44 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON FIREARMS- DISCHARGING IN CITY LIMITS Bond: $962.00 Joe Espinosa SO Number: 107222 Booking Number: 447823 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 4:24 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Derrick Morris SO Number: 105464 Booking Number: 447822 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 12:54 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Peggy Lee SO Number: 107221 Booking Number: 447821 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 12:32 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Felix Juarez SO Number: 107220 Booking Number: 447820 Booking Date: 10-18-2023 12:29 am Charges: DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS NO DRIVER LICENSE NO DRIVER’S LICENSE MISC FTA X1 MISC VPTA X1 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $4719.60 Patrick Holden SO Number: 22958 Booking Number: 447819 Booking Date: 10-17-2023 11:59 pm Charges: ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Christopher Segura SO Number: 89420 Booking Number: 447818 Booking Date: 10-17-2023 11:30 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $1500.00 Arissa Molina SO Number: 104699 Booking Number: 447817 Booking Date: 10-17-2023 9:46 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Monica Soto SO Number: 64300 Booking Number: 447816 Booking Date: 10-17-2023 7:20 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Caleb Robertson SO Number: 64307 Booking Number: 447815 Booking Date: 10-17-2023 4:49 pm Charges: MISC *COMM* CONTEMPT OF COURT – CRIMINAL NON SUPPORT Bond: No Bond David Garcia SO Number: 107219 Booking Number: 447814 Booking Date: 10-17-2023 3:07 pm Charges: SEXUAL PERF BY CHILD <14 YRS PRODUCE/DIR/PROMO Bond: No Bond Billy Gromatzky SO Number: 81800 Booking Number: 447813 Booking Date: 10-17-2023 12:48 pm Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC FTA X1 MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $760.00 Esiah Mendoza SO Number: 105529 Booking Number: 447812 Booking Date: 10-17-2023 11:33 am Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Ricardo Rodriguez SO Number: 43085 Booking Number: 447811 Booking Date: 10-17-2023 9:56 am Charges: *GOB* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM) 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES MISC DWLI X3 MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2 MISC FTA X6 MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT MISC VPTA X6 REG8 OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE Bond: $15922.80

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

