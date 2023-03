From 7 a.m. on Friday, March 10, to 7 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, 31 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 3

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

MISC CPF X 5: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC VPTA X 1: 1

BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKES: 1

BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY: 1

MISC CPF X 4: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT: 1

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

Jeremiah Bostic SO Number: 106283 Booking Number: 444120 Booking Date: 03-13-2023 3:32 am Charges: BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR *FTA* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $4000.00 Patrick Mitcham SO Number: 55779 Booking Number: 444119 Booking Date: 03-13-2023 1:49 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Landon Alls SO Number: 106282 Booking Number: 444118 Booking Date: 03-13-2023 1:43 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Tymothy Guerrero SO Number: 68310 Booking Number: 444117 Booking Date: 03-13-2023 12:06 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 April Sanchez SO Number: 104025 Booking Number: 444116 Booking Date: 03-12-2023 7:13 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Jeff Middaugh SO Number: 30058 Booking Number: 444115 Booking Date: 03-12-2023 6:56 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA MISC CPF X 5 Bond: $1662.00 Nicole Bourquin SO Number: 106281 Booking Number: 444114 Booking Date: 03-12-2023 6:20 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: No Bond Shawn Moerke SO Number: 101997 Booking Number: 444113 Booking Date: 03-12-2023 4:59 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Alvin Gaither SO Number: 25035 Booking Number: 444112 Booking Date: 03-12-2023 4:53 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Aaron Leblanc SO Number: 106280 Booking Number: 444111 Booking Date: 03-12-2023 3:40 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN MISC VPTA Bond: $2248.00 Rigo Gonzales SO Number: 56043 Booking Number: 444110 Booking Date: 03-12-2023 1:31 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Joe Medina SO Number: 81131 Booking Number: 444109 Booking Date: 03-12-2023 11:24 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Dan Taylor SO Number: 106279 Booking Number: 444108 Booking Date: 03-12-2023 5:19 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $2000.00 Shanda Lee SO Number: 56553 Booking Number: 444107 Booking Date: 03-12-2023 5:10 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond David Montez SO Number: 67577 Booking Number: 444106 Booking Date: 03-12-2023 3:24 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jose Alcantar SO Number: 106278 Booking Number: 444105 Booking Date: 03-11-2023 11:29 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $30000.00 Moses Delarosa SO Number: 75561 Booking Number: 444104 Booking Date: 03-11-2023 10:17 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: $25000.00 James Baucham SO Number: 38850 Booking Number: 444103 Booking Date: 03-11-2023 5:09 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Ceasar Fernandez SO Number: 95715 Booking Number: 444102 Booking Date: 03-11-2023 10:07 am Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: $2500.00 Damon Goforth SO Number: 30680 Booking Number: 444100 Booking Date: 03-11-2023 2:47 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Jonas Morales SO Number: 96709 Booking Number: 444099 Booking Date: 03-11-2023 1:39 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Taneshay Newsome SO Number: 92000 Booking Number: 444098 Booking Date: 03-11-2023 1:22 am Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G *GOB* ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $1590.00 Richard Martinez SO Number: 44104 Booking Number: 444097 Booking Date: 03-11-2023 1:05 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKES BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY MISC CPF X 4 Bond: $10768.00 Tyler Berry SO Number: 98630 Booking Number: 444093 Booking Date: 03-10-2023 10:50 pm Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 MISC CPF X 3 Bond: $7500.00 Robert Gonzales SO Number: 98599 Booking Number: 444092 Booking Date: 03-10-2023 8:38 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $12500.00 Cynthia Martinez SO Number: 70672 Booking Number: 444091 Booking Date: 03-10-2023 8:13 pm Charges: *GJI*THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT Bond: No Bond David Moore SO Number: 23175 Booking Number: 444090 Booking Date: 03-10-2023 7:27 pm Charges: *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Gaston Dehoyos SO Number: 79128 Booking Number: 444089 Booking Date: 03-10-2023 6:33 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $444.00 Tena Manitzas SO Number: 34759 Booking Number: 444087 Booking Date: 03-10-2023 1:57 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $17500.00 Arnulfo Arreola SO Number: 96479 Booking Number: 444086 Booking Date: 03-10-2023 11:07 am Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI Bond: $1000.00 Linda Brown SO Number: 34815 Booking Number: 444085 Booking Date: 03-10-2023 10:19 am Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

