From 7 a.m. on Friday, July 21, to 7 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, 35 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

MISC ICE HOLD: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

MISC FTA X1: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

THEFT CLASS C: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

EXPIRED TAGS: 1

DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CERTAIN MUNICIPALITIES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 28 MPH ZONE: 1

MISC FTA X5: 1

MISC VPTA X4: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

SP SPEEDING (EXCEED PRIMA FACIE LIMIT) – 79 MPH/70 MPH: 1

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON 075058J4: 1

FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

*J/N*ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

*J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

Lisa Rowoldt SO Number: 46128 Booking Number: 446338 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 11:19 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1046.00 Bryan Rangel SO Number: 106828 Booking Number: 446337 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 9:42 pm Charges: *GJI* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond: No Bond Allen Heldenbrand SO Number: 61808 Booking Number: 446336 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 9:02 pm Charges: EXPIRED TAGS Bond: $262.00 Kevin Jones SO Number: 106827 Booking Number: 446335 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 8:26 pm Charges: DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CERTAIN MUNICIPALITIES Bond: No Bond Ben Turn SO Number: 106826 Booking Number: 446334 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 5:45 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond: $2000.00 John Bravo SO Number: 93746 Booking Number: 446333 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 5:02 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Victor Torres-roman SO Number: 106825 Booking Number: 446332 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 2:51 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Christopher Rodriguez SO Number: 106824 Booking Number: 446331 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 10:42 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Ruben Gallegos SO Number: 106823 Booking Number: 446330 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 7:01 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Leigh Adams SO Number: 106822 Booking Number: 446329 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 6:19 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Vicente Zarate SO Number: 106821 Booking Number: 446328 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 4:35 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Carlos Cardona SO Number: 91170 Booking Number: 446327 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 3:54 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1500.00 Brandon Sandoval SO Number: 102514 Booking Number: 446326 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 2:18 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Arianna Sparks SO Number: 106820 Booking Number: 446325 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 12:47 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $1500.00 Desteny Bundick SO Number: 82959 Booking Number: 446324 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 12:03 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Aaron Eagle SO Number: 93017 Booking Number: 446323 Booking Date: 07-22-2023 9:52 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 28 MPH ZONE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X5 MISC VPTA X4 Bond: $9461.80 Joy Ross SO Number: 106819 Booking Number: 446322 Booking Date: 07-22-2023 5:45 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $2500.00 Vadim Negara SO Number: 106818 Booking Number: 446321 Booking Date: 07-22-2023 12:31 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $1500.00 Andy Sexton SO Number: 99148 Booking Number: 446320 Booking Date: 07-22-2023 4:04 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Audrey Rodriquez SO Number: 91306 Booking Number: 446318 Booking Date: 07-22-2023 3:32 am Charges: *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV *MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1264.00 Genaro Galvan SO Number: 106817 Booking Number: 446317 Booking Date: 07-22-2023 3:17 am Charges: SP SPEEDING (EXCEED PRIMA FACIE LIMIT) – 79 MPH/70 MPH VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON 075058J4 Bond: $830.00 Stephanie Mitchell SO Number: 71387 Booking Number: 446316 Booking Date: 07-22-2023 3:00 am Charges: FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER Bond: $552.00 Felipe Hernandez SO Number: 106816 Booking Number: 446315 Booking Date: 07-22-2023 1:38 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 Johnie Sterling SO Number: 81729 Booking Number: 446313 Booking Date: 07-22-2023 12:07 am Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI Bond: $1500.00 Alesia Williams SO Number: 17885 Booking Number: 446312 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 11:42 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $550.00 Lena Carson SO Number: 37490 Booking Number: 446310 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 11:14 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 Paul Henn SO Number: 99741 Booking Number: 446309 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 10:54 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 MISC CPF X3 Bond: $500.00 Kelby Maschas SO Number: 106815 Booking Number: 446308 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 10:41 pm Charges: *FTA*BURGLARY OF VEHICLES Bond: $5000.00 Kevine Kabanda SO Number: 106813 Booking Number: 446303 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 9:09 pm Charges: *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY *J/N*ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY Bond: No Bond Martin Valadez SO Number: 56123 Booking Number: 446306 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 8:52 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: $160000.00 Michael Hernandez SO Number: 32969 Booking Number: 446305 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 8:37 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Dezarae Enriquez SO Number: 101336 Booking Number: 446304 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 8:34 pm Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond: $764.00 Thomas Baze SO Number: 49545 Booking Number: 446301 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 7:34 pm Charges: *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $500.00 Michael Valadez SO Number: 58834 Booking Number: 446300 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 6:30 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: No Bond Brent Carroll SO Number: 51390 Booking Number: 446299 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 2:05 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: $15000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597