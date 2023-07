SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, July 17, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1

MISC CPF X 5: 1

MISC VPA X 1: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC CPF X8: 1

*COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

3586 *CPF* SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1

POSS *CPF* POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA: 1

Ti’breniq Mccowan SO Number: 106799 Booking Number: 446239 Booking Date: 07-18-2023 4:31 am Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Isaiah Garcia SO Number: 106798 Booking Number: 446238 Booking Date: 07-18-2023 3:26 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Nicholas Feldbauer SO Number: 106797 Booking Number: 446237 Booking Date: 07-18-2023 2:45 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Sedonia Evans SO Number: 100303 Booking Number: 446236 Booking Date: 07-18-2023 1:42 am Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Bailey Carr SO Number: 100164 Booking Number: 446235 Booking Date: 07-18-2023 1:04 am Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE MISC CPF X 5 MISC VPA X 1 Bond: $1983.60 Floyd Fuston SO Number: 7642 Booking Number: 446234 Booking Date: 07-17-2023 5:22 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X1 Bond: $317.50 Urah Fuston SO Number: 36130 Booking Number: 446232 Booking Date: 07-17-2023 5:13 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC CPF X8 Bond: $1000.00 David Betancourt SO Number: 105270 Booking Number: 446233 Booking Date: 07-17-2023 5:04 pm Charges: *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Jose Salazar SO Number: 106155 Booking Number: 446231 Booking Date: 07-17-2023 4:49 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Charles Timms SO Number: 80054 Booking Number: 446230 Booking Date: 07-17-2023 2:55 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Martin Resendez SO Number: 106374 Booking Number: 446229 Booking Date: 07-17-2023 2:39 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: No Bond Jerra Bauerlin SO Number: 62485 Booking Number: 446228 Booking Date: 07-17-2023 12:06 pm Charges: 3586 *CPF* SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT POSS *CPF* POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA Bond: No Bond Wesherson Augustin SO Number: 106796 Booking Number: 446227 Booking Date: 07-17-2023 9:51 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597