Over the past 72 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
San Angelo female, Christina Portwood, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on charges of Assault Class A with a surety bond of $512.00 and an additional fine of $256.00. She was released on February 5, 2022.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- *MTR*UNATH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
- ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
- CPF X 3: 1
- CPF X1: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- FTA X2: 2
- HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 3
- SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- UNSAFE BACKING: 1
- VPTA X2: 1
February 7, 2022
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X2
February 6, 2022
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
24110003 *MTR*UNATH USE OF VEHICLE
February 5, 2022
52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
54999999 UNSAFE BACKING
MISC CPF X 3
13990043 *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
23999999 SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC FTA X2
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597