Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Michael Martinez, of Corpus Christi, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, February 3, 2022, with two charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
Martinez was arrested by the Department of Public Safety for warrants issued in Nueces County.
His bond is set at $75,000 and, as of this writing, he is still in custody in Tom Green County.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- CPF: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- SPEEDING- 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 51 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- VPTA: 1
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
