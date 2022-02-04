Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Michael Martinez, of Corpus Christi, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, February 3, 2022, with two charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Martinez was arrested by the Department of Public Safety for warrants issued in Nueces County. His bond is set at $75,000 and, as of this writing, he is still in custody in Tom Green County.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

CPF: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

SPEEDING- 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 51 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

VPTA: 1

GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO Booking #: 437770 Booking Date: 02-04-2022 – 2:47 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $2162.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SPENCER, ROGER Booking #: 437769 Booking Date: 02-03-2022 – 11:49 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1GMISC CPF X1 MARTINEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 437768 Booking Date: 02-03-2022 – 7:23 pm Charges: 11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond $150000.00 Aguirre, Nicolas Booking #: 437767 Release Date: 02-03-2022 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 02-03-2022 – 7:15 pm Charges: 54999999 SPEEDING- 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 51 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $1894.00 54999999 SPEEDING- 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 51 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC VPTA X1 OPREGON, JOSUE Booking #: 437766 Release Date: 02-03-2022 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 02-03-2022 – 6:07 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00 TORRES, BRAYAM Booking #: 437765 Booking Date: 02-03-2022 – 1:47 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

